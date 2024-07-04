Male charged after artwork vandalized in downtown Guelph

KITCHENER
    A male has been identified after a business in downtown Guelph said he damaged their property.

    Guelph police said the man was caught on video using a permanent marker to vandalize artwork displayed on pillars outside the business.

    The business told police the male had also damaged property at the location approximately a month earlier.

    The male was identified and trespassed from the business.

