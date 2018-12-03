

CTV Kitchener





For the first time ever the majority of councilors in Wilmot Township are women.

Cheryl Gordijk, Angie Hallman, and Jennifer Pfenning were officially sworn in at the first council on Monday evening.

The trailblazing trio brings the number of female councilors around the horseshoe up to 60 percent.

It’s also the first time in Wilmot history that more than one woman has sat on council and it’s the first time in 44 years that there’s been a woman on council.

While they say they were a little nervous, they say taking the oath was exciting.

The three women are looking forward to serving the community over the next four years.