Lucas Shortreed remembered as 'happy outgoing kid' by friend
In the decade and a half since Lucas Shortreed was killed in a hit and run, Jesse Matthews says he never lost hope someone would be charged in his friends death.
“I didn’t think it would take this long actually,” Matthews said on Friday, two days after police made arrests in the 14-year-old case.
Matthews said he was close friends with Shortreed and that the pair often spent time at each other houses bonding over drinks and sharing their love of fishing.
They met through Matthews’ younger brother in 2003.
“We hit it off right at the get go, we had a lot in common,” Matthews said.
The memories they shared still weigh heavy on his mind.
“My brother would always bring him over to the house,” Matthews said. “He was a happy outgoing kid, full of laughter and he just had a lot of opportunities that he missed out on.”
On Oct. 10, 2008, Shortreed was walking home from a party around midnight when he was killed in a hit and run near the community of Alma.
Matthews said he was at that party too.
“I got dragged [there], Lucas was like ‘come out,’” he recalls.
Even 14 years later, Matthews said he’s haunted by that night and how his friend’s death could have been prevented.
“We had a ride for him. He got all mad and didn’t want the ride and thought he’d walk it off and walk home. Stuff would have changed if he’d took that ride,” he said.
Matthews said he often drives past the spot where Shortreed was killed and still feels overwhelmed.
“It’s heartbreaking. You try to block it off as much as you can.”
Dave Halliburton, 55, is charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving bodily harm and accessory after the fact.
Anastasia Halliburton, 53, is charged with accessory after the fact and obstructing justice.
None of the allegations have been proven in court. David and Anastasia Hallibuton were released on bail Thursday. Their next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25.
