KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • LRT trains paused between Kitchener stations following crash

    A crash scene at Charles and Benton Streets in Kitchener on Nov. 26, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) A crash scene at Charles and Benton Streets in Kitchener on Nov. 26, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

    Grand River Transit ION trains ground to a halt between two Kitchener stations following a crash.

    GRT warned riders of the disruption between Grand River Hospital and Kitchener Market stations just before noon on Sunday.

    A heavily damaged black car was spotted on the tracks at the intersection of Charles and Benton streets next to a firetruck.

    It's not clear what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.

