LRT trains paused between Kitchener stations following crash

Grand River Transit ION trains ground to a halt between two Kitchener stations following a crash.

GRT warned riders of the disruption between Grand River Hospital and Kitchener Market stations just before noon on Sunday.

11:58 AM : ION trains are not running between Grand River Hospital Station and Kitchener Market Station due to a collision.Service between Kitchener Market and Borden is using only one track in both directions. You may need to bo... (see https://t.co/jFObWR7aN9 for details) — GRT Service Alerts (@AlertsGRT) November 26, 2023

A heavily damaged black car was spotted on the tracks at the intersection of Charles and Benton streets next to a firetruck.

It's not clear what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.