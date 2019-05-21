

CTV Kitchener





Mark your calendars: the Ion light rail transit system is set to launch in exactly one month.

The region announced its start date two weeks ago, choosing June 21 to make it in time to uphold its previous promise that the LRT would be running in the spring.

“I checked with the Farmers’ Almanac,” Coun. Tom Galloway told regional council on May 8. “According to the Farmers’ Almanac, spring 2019 started on March 20 at 5:58 p.m. and it officially ends at 11:54 a.m. on Friday, June 21.”

The formal launch party is scheduled at Fairway station at 10:30 a.m., meaning the the service will beat the start of summer by 84 minutes as long as there are no delays.

All Grand River Transit services will be free for 10 days after the launch for commuters to get used to the system and routes.

Two education days were also held on May 3 and 11 to allow the public to ask questions and get a feel for the system before service launched.