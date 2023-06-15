'Lost all of those customers': Erin businesses impacted as major construction projects close roads, create detours
Businesses in Erin, Ont. are feeling the impact of ongoing construction as the town installs a new wastewater system.
Trafalgar Road in Hillsburgh, a community in Erin, is currently the epicentre of construction that led to road closures starting in April.
The road is also the town’s main street where many businesses are located.
“We’ve lost about half of the people that were coming before the construction started,” Emily Phillips, a co-owner of Em & J’s Rotisserie Chicken and Grill, said.
The food truck is located on one end of the road. The road is closed to the public through traffic near the halfway point.
“Random people that are just going to Orangeville, or coming from Orangeville, or going to Georgetown, we don’t really get those people anymore because everyone has to do a detour,” Phillips said.
A detour loops public drivers around a route that takes five to seven minutes to complete. The drive from one end of Trafalgar Road to the other typically takes a minute or less.
Roadwork and detours are causing a negative impact on Em & J’s Rotisserie Chicken and Grill in Erin, Ont. (Stefanie Davis/CTV News)
With the land already rented, the owners fear that a move would add additional expenses - such as needing a new energy hookup.
“The road is open for local traffic, school buses and emergency vehicles only as always communicated,” Lavina Dixit, the senior communications officer with the Town of Erin, said in an emailed statement.
“Currently the closure is being strictly implemented due to safety reasons and expedite the current work.”
On the other side of the road closure, Consumers Cannabis is also feeling the effects of the construction.
“Especially with the warmer months coming in, a lot of the through traffic and cottage goers were starting to come up and go north. It was definitely starting to pick up, and as soon as the construction started, we kind of lost all those customers,” Michael Bertani, the owner of Consumers Cannabis, said.
“They did have maintained access for all businesses at the beginning [of construction], and then as it did progress, we started to notice it did start to get slow.”
Both businesses say they want the public to know they’re still open for business, despite the construction headaches.
At Em & J’s, the owners say they’d like to see people be able to drive through the street again and for some more clarity for drivers.
“[The town] did put up these little signs saying local shops are open, but it doesn’t really director anybody because if you see a road closed sign, you kind of get detoured,” Jeremy Cyr, the other owner of Em & J’s, said.
The town said staff have been in regular communication with affected businesses, with regular meetings and drop-in sessions held to provide updates and get feedback from the community.
“The town has allocated $41,000 to the Business Impact Group specifically for the marketing efforts and helping businesses through the construction period,” Dixit said.
Construction is expected to be complete by fall 2024.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
'This is the best time there has been': Experts release 13-step roadmap to reform Canada’s health-care system
The C.D. Howe Institute released a new roadmap on Thursday that features a 13-step plan to reform Canada’s health-care system.
Glen Assoun, man wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder, has died
Glen Assoun, who served almost 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019, has died.
1 in 5 single adults in Canada live in poverty, many of whom are food insecure: report
A newly published national report by Community Food Centers Canada reveals that nearly one in five single adults are living below the poverty line --- 40 per cent of whom are food insecure.
Quebec to exhume remains of Innu boys whose families have questions about 1970 deaths
A Quebec Superior Court judge has authorized the exhumation of the remains of two Innu boys whose families have questions about their 1970 deaths at a Quebec hospital.
Black Canadians see workplace as 'epicentres' of racism, survey finds
A new national study looking at the experiences of Black Canadians and other racialized groups found many people from these communities see workplaces as the "epicentres" of racial discrimination and unfairness.
Canada's population will hit record 40M on Friday: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the country will reach a new milestone on Friday as the population hits a record 40 million people.
Liberals table 'sustainable jobs' bill to back up pledge to help workers transition
The fact Liberals are tabling new legislation to force the federal government to create and protect jobs is a recognition that the shift to a clean-energy economy is already happening, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Thursday.
Mendicino says he's 'dealt with' internal information 'breakdown' over Bernardo transfer
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino could not say Thursday why he was not aware earlier about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison, after it was revealed his office and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office knew for months, without informing either politician.
London
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
Gas leak forces partial evacuation of south London street
Ten homes were evacuated following a natural gas leak in a residential neighbourhood in south London.
-
London man accused of intimidation by Windsor family
They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but debate over the intent of a photo posted online Thursday ranged from harassment and intimidation to claim of misunderstanding of good intentions.
Windsor
-
London man accused of intimidation by Windsor family
They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but debate over the intent of a photo posted online Thursday ranged from harassment and intimidation to claim of misunderstanding of good intentions.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
Seven year sentence handed to man who made accidental trip over Ambassador Bridge
A trip to Windsor has cost Federico Jimenez-Martinez more than the $9 toll fee. Justice Kirk Munroe found him guilty of drug possession in May and handed him a seven year prison sentence.
Barrie
-
Former NHL player's young widow chronicles love and loss in inspiring memoir
The wife of a former NHL player who died suddenly in 2020 following a brain bleed has published a book about their love story and life after loss to help and inspire others dealing with grief.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
OPP seizes drugs & firearm after vehicle flees officers from Oro-Medonte to Innisfil
Provincial police say officers seized a firearm, ammunition, and drugs and arrested two people after a pursuit that started in Oro-Medonte and ended in a collision in Innisfil.
Northern Ontario
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
Giroux officially ends term as CEO of Sudbury hospital
Thursday was the beginning of a new era for Health Sciences North. Sudbury's hospital began the day under new leadership with outgoing president and CEO Dominic Giroux marking his last day in office.
-
Data shows break-ins, petty theft increasing in Timmins
New numbers from the Timmins Police Service show that break-ins since January are up considerably compared to last year, while violent crime appears to be mellowing.
Ottawa
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
Smoky conditions return to Ottawa
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers.
-
Redblacks return to TD Place for home opener
The Ottawa Redblacks are looking for their first win of the new CFL season and hope to do it in front of a hometown crowd at TD Place Thursday night.
Toronto
-
Highlights from CP24's Toronto mayoral debate
The seven leading candidates in Toronto’s mayoral race squared off in a debate hosted by CP24 Thursday night, with election day now less than two weeks away.
-
Canada's Wonderland by gondola: Is Vaughan really getting an aerial transit system?
In a white paper proposal viewed by CTV News Toronto, a gondola system was explored as one way to cut travel times in Vaughan, Ont. significantly.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
Montreal
-
'They didn't want to help': Teen with ADHD says Marianopolis College denied her right to accommodation
A Montreal teen is speaking out after it took months to obtain an exam accommodation for her diagnosed ADHD. She alleges her CEGEP lied about its assessment criteria and failed to take her disability seriously -- so her family filed a human rights complaint.
-
Plea for help to find missing 15-year-old girl last seen in NDG
Montreal police (SPVM) is asking for your help finding a missing 15-year-old girl last seen in the Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
Atlantic
-
Glen Assoun, man wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder, has died
Glen Assoun, who served almost 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019, has died.
-
N.B. cabinet minister abruptly resigns over 'caucus mismanagement'
A veteran of the Blaine Higgs government in New Brunswick has resigned from her cabinet post, citing what she describes as the premier’s "caucus mismanagement."
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
Winnipeg
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
'Numbers just continue to go up': Harvest Manitoba reports record demand in May
Harvest Manitoba is reporting record numbers for the month of May.
-
New Costco location planned for Winnipeg
It appears Costco is building a new store on Winnipeg’s western edge.
Calgary
-
'They didn't even care': Calgarians accuse Telus of unchecked internet installation damage
An upgrade to Telus internet speeds has some Calgarians cursing the company's name, saying it's unfairly leaving a mess on their property.
-
CTV News Calgary wins RTDNA 'Best Newscast'
CTV Calgary has picked up a couple of RTDNA Canada Regional Awards of Excellence, including large-market video newscast of the year.
-
Special air quality statement issued for Calgary and surrounding area amid wildfire smoke
Air quality has deteriorated and officials are urging people to stay indoors as much as possible.
Edmonton
-
Former Edmonton soldier sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting to kill her children in house fire
A former Canadian Forces soldier who was found guilty of trying to kill her three children in a house fire has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
Edson residents happy to be home but warned to be ready as fires still burn
The evacuation order for the town of Edson was lifted at 6 p.m. Thursday, and the community was moved to a four-hour evacuation alert.
Vancouver
-
Friends identify family of four found dead in Prince Rupert home
While RCMP in Prince Rupert continue to investigate the discovery of four bodies inside a home Tuesday evening, friends have confirmed that the victims are a couple and two young boys.
-
Parents shocked as Vancouver School Board looks to sell or lease part of school property
The Vancouver School Board is looking to sell or lease school property that is currently part of Graham Bruce Elementary School.
-
Sentencing for former B.C. foster parents after horrific abuse of two children, one died
Horrific details are emerging in a Chilliwack courtroom into a foster abuse case that left one of two child victims dead.