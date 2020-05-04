KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo reopened its landfills to the public on Monday, and in the first couple of hours, approximately 400 people came to drop off garbage.

The waste management sites in Waterloo and Cambridge were closed at the end of March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During that time, there were complaints of garbage being thrown onto the side of some county roads.

Some residents also turned to junk removal companies to dispose of their unwanted household items.

The region announced last week that it would reopen both drop-off sites on Monday.

They say some people started lining up as early as 7 a.m., but those that spoke to CTV said they were moved through the process quickly.

Only four scales were open to the publicon Monday. Mulch and compost pick-up were not available and the Habitat for Humanity ReStore trailer, Goodwill Donation Centre and bike bunker remained closed.

Before the reopening, the region worked with Public Health on safety precautions including plexiglass on e-transfer stations.

Residents are being asked to make only essential trips to the landfill.