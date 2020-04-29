KITCHENER -- Many people are trying to stay productive while at home and that includes getting started on their spring cleaning.

That’s good news for local junk removal companies who say business has picked up since the start of the pandemic.

Part of the reason is that local landfills have been closed to the public and anyone wanting to get rid of large pieces of furniture has had no other choice than to keep them, or call a company like Junk-B-Gone.

The company initially paused operations in February due to COVID-19, but later reopened in a reduced capacity.

Owner Andrew De Cicco says they’ve seen an increase in customer calls, especially from those who are moving in or out of their homes.

The company is also making changes to their service to protect customers and their workers.

“We’re doing only driveway pickup, curbside or at the garages as long as there’s room to maintain physical distancing,” he says.

The Region of Waterloo has limited access to landfills to commercial companies, but that will change starting May 4.

That’s when waste transfer stations in Waterloo and Cambridge will reopen for residential drop-off.

Each location will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., but visitors are being warned that they could experience long lineups.

- With reporting by Carmen Wong