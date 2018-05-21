

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





Warning: Graphic details in the story below

London police say a dog seen being brutally beaten by a man in video footage, is now safe.

Police said on Monday that the dog has been located and is now in a safe environment.

They also say a person of interest has been identified in the case and they are actively investigating the criminal offence as charges are pending.

"One of the outcomes is a possible prohibition from owning an animal in the future," said Constable Chris Loizides.

But the London family who witnessed the horrific case of animal abuse, is still looking for more to be done.

Shannon Odendahl says she was out taking her dog for its usual backyard walk Thursday, when she witnessed the attack.

"I was paralyzed by the brutality of the attack to the point where I couldn't even move," she said.

Security footage obtained by CTV News from the apartment complex, shows a man repeatedly beating the dog.

“His fist is coming straight back, I mean he’s giving a full force punch. He is drawing back his foot as far as he can get it, he is kicking this dog. And just as a final one, was the stomp to the head,” said Odendhal describing what she witnessed.

Odendhal and her daughter immediately called around to report the incident, but it was hours before anyone came to access the situation.

“It was like beating your head up against a concrete wall. I started at about 2:10 making the phone calls and I was on the phone until almost 5:30 until we had actually gotten someone to come out here,” said Sarah Brule, Odendhal’s daughter.

A few days later the pair went to the London Humane Society in person, but were told that location is just a shelter, and a report needed to be filed with the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to take action.

Once they contacted the OSPCA, the pair was advised to call London Police to report the incident.

“It’s a picture you can't get out of your mind,” Odendhal said.

London police are now working with the OSPCA on the investigation and say they will possibly be releasing more information Tuesday.

“It can bring out a lot of anger. It's important to understand that there is a legal process and a proper way of going about seeking justice for this animal," said Loizides.

With files from CTV London