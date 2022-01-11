Local tech company offers COVID-19 vaccine doses to public

A local tech company in Waterloo Region is offering COVID-19 vaccine doses to the general public.

ApplyBoard in Kitchener signed up for the workplace vaccination clinic program to help get boosters for staff. But, officials said they realized many employees already had their third shot and came up with a plan to help the community.

The pop-up clinic had around 100 appointments for third doses between Monday and Tuesday. There are 20 staff members volunteering at the clinic, along with a registered nurse from Grand River Hospital administering vaccines.

Anyone who needs an appointment can email facilities@applyboard.com. Appointments were still available as of Tuesday afternoon.

Moderna doses will be administered until 7 p.m.