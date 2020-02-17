GUELPH -- The Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks men’s curling team won the OUA Championship in Guelph today beating the Brock Badgers.

The University of Guelph Gryphons men’s team also earning some hardware, beating the University of Toronto Blues and winning a bronze medal.

On the women’s side the Golden Hawks took third place by defeating the Gryphons.

McMaster beat Queen’s to earn gold.

The tournament began Thursday at the Guelph Curling Club. Sixteen teams in both men’s and women’s competition took part.

The semi-final and final draws were played Monday.

The top 3 teams in both divisions have earned a spot in the U-Sports National Championship taking place in Manitoba on March 11.