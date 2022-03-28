Local soccer fans celebrate Canadian success

Soccer fans at Edelweiss Tavern in Waterloo to watch team Canada play Jamaica Soccer fans at Edelweiss Tavern in Waterloo to watch team Canada play Jamaica

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then wins best actor Oscar

Will Smith — moments before winning best actor honours for his portrayal of tennis dad Richard Williams in 'King Richard' — marched on stage and smacked Chris Rock during Sunday night's Academy Awards after the comic made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver