Erick Buhr representing himself at second degree murder trial

Erick Buhr, the man accused of killing his grandmother, Viola Erb, is now representing himself at his second degree murder trial.

The jury returned to the courtroom on Friday, where Justice Gerry Taylor informed them that Buhr would no longer be represented by Bruce Ritter.

“Erick Buhr has the right to continue his trial without a lawyer,” Taylor told the jury. “Do not try to guess why Erick Buhr is no longer represented by Mr. Ritter.”

The judge went on to say that the development has nothing to do with the eventual decision the jury will have to make on whether Buhr is guilty or not.

“It is not evidence. It has no place in your deliberations,” Taylor said.

The jury was last in court one week ago, when Buhr completed his cross-examination. He says he did not kill Erb. The 88-year-old was found badly injured on her kitchen floor on September 24, 2022. She was pronounced dead shortly after first responders arrived.

The trial resumes Friday morning with closing addresses from both sides. Taylor noted that, as dictated by the criminal code, Buhr will be giving his first.