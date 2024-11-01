Newly designed Punkeydoodles Corners opens after months of construction

Punkeydoodles Corners is open after construction reshaped the unique intersection.

The new design closed the intersection at Oxford Road 24 and Punkeydoodles Avenue and Oxford Road 24 and Township Road 11.

This means traffic from the Oxford Road 24 will only be able to turn at Oxford Road 5.

Turning lanes have also been added to Oxford Road 24.

“It is definitely a unique situation,” said Melissa Abercombie, director of engineering with Oxford County.

“It is mainly the curve that had the three roads meeting,” she added.

According to Oxford County, Punkeydoodles Corners was scheduled for improvements, but those plans were sped up after a fatal crash in the fall of 2022.

“There was a tragic accident that happened at this location and so that accelerated it - everyone [was] looking at this intersection to see what we could do,” said Abercrombie.

Many in the community were hoping for a roundabout to solve the safety issues.

The county says after traffic volume studies a roundabout did not make sense at this time.

“We are not saying that [a roundabout] is off the table forever. In 20 or 30 years that might be the ultimate solution. It depends on the traffic patterns and how we see the intersection growing and changing over the years,” said Marcus Ryan the Warden of Oxford Township.