Local pharmacists, public health units prepare for new wave of vaccinations

The phones are ringing at Activa Pharmacy in Kitchener, as newly eligible residents look for a second booster.

“We have some people, they are even coming and asking to be vaccinated today,” said pharmacist Biren Prajapati. “But we are just letting them know that the eligibility is effective from tomorrow July 14th.”

On Wednesday morning, Ontario’s chief medical officer Dr. Kieran Moore announced all adults aged 18 and up can book a fourth dose appointment using the provincial system as of 8 a.m. on July 14.

Many pharmacies in Waterloo region say they feel more prepared for the post-provincial announcement rush this time around because it was expected.

“I think something we see now that’s nice in this stage of the pandemic, is there is a little more prep time,” said Kelly Grindrod, University of Waterloo associate professor of pharmacy.

Grindrod also doesn’t believe we will see the same long lines for vaccinations we have in the past.

“The demand will probably be the biggest right at the beginning and then we'll probably see it die out pretty quickly,” said Grindrod.

So far, those who seem the most eager for their fourth dose are older.

“I think it’s really good news that people now have more choices,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, medical officer of health for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph. “Because I've been getting a few complaints from people who are 59 and can't get that extra booster dose.”

Dr. Mercer said there will be new vaccines coming this fall and some people may want to wait.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health continues to operate its clinic inside Stone Road Mall.

“And you'll still be eligible for another vaccine in the fall when we have the bivalent vaccines,” Dr. Mercer said.

Across the province, doses are available through public health unit clinics, family doctors and pharmacies – who feel confident they are prepared.

"We always make sure we have enough supply, enough staff. If there is an increase in demand we can always meet that thing," said Prajapati.

