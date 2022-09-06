Local oncology expert warns of alcohol-related health risks

A University of Waterloo oncology lecturer is warning of the dangers of drinking following a report suggesting Canadians should limit their alcohol consumption to reduce health consequences.

The report published by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) on Aug. 29 said alcohol, consumed in even small quantities, can be harmful.

“A lot of people don’t realize that alcohol is a carcinogen. We think about smoking in the context of carcinogen, but not alcohol,” said Tom McFarlane, oncology lecturer at the University of Waterloo.

He said there are several cancers to consider, such as oropharyngeal cancers, esophageal cancer, colorectal, breast and liver cancer.

The report encourages Canadians to review their relationship with alcohol, warning that more than two standard drinks per week could be a catalyst for health problems.

According to the report, having more than two standard drinks per week can put people at moderate or high risk of heart disease, stroke and even certain cancers, while more than six would be considered high risk.

The 2011 version of these recommendations allowed for more drinks. The breakdown was 15 per week for men and 10 for women.

McFarlane said this emerging data shows the fewer drinks the better.

“Every drink you omit is going to reduce your risk,” said McFarlane.

The details of the new report didn’t deter some, who said they use alcohol as a means of relaxation.

“It’s definitely scary. I’ll drop my limit, but I won’t stop because it’s my stress relief,” a Region of Waterloo resident told CTV News.

Another said: “I definitely don’t enjoy the morning after, but during the moment it’s a good thing to do to let loose with friends.”

According to the report, the type of alcohol being consumed, and the alcohol tolerance of individuals, does not make a difference when it comes to the health risk.

“I enjoy it too much. It seems like almost unfeasible things for most people,” one person told CTV News.

Francesco Leri, a psychology professor at the University of Guelph, said cutting back might be tricky for some, but it is worth the effort.

“It is a substance that produces abuse. It is a substance that produces dependence, so any consumption of alcohol really puts somebody at risk,” said Leri.

The report also recommends Health Canada labels all alcoholic beverages to list the number of standard drinks in the container, so people can access the risks and make an informed decision.