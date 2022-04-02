Local fans weigh in on chances Canadian men's team has in World Cup

Canada knows who they'll be facing in their first World Cup since 1986, but how to Waterloo Region fans feel about their chances?

On Sunday, the men's team qualified for the tournament in Qatar by beating Jamaica 4-0 at BMO Field in Toronto.

On Friday, It was announced that they'll be in Group F and face off against Belgium, Croatia and Morocco come November.

Canada is currently ranked 38th in the world, while Morocco is 24th, Croatia is 16th, and Belgium is second.

"I'm from Belgium so it'll be a tough one to watch," said one local fan. "I don't know who to cheer for."

Fans at the Duke of Wellington in Waterloo Friday night told CTV News they don't care about the rankings and are optimistic for the success ahead.

"I think they will do well," said fan Jim Drago.

Over at Sports Link in Kitchener, general manager Richie Antolcic says they're getting ready for those that want to watch the games in style.

"We already have a wait list for team Canada apparel, it’s coming in soon," he said. "If there’s an item you definitely want, call ahead and reserve it."

Last time Canada qualified for the World Cup in 1986, they drew France, Hungary, and the Soviet Union. They lost all three matches and were outscored five-nil.