WATERLOO -- With the recent announcement that post secondary schools in Waterloo Region and Guelph will require students staying in residences to be vaccinated, communities on the campus are starting to ask why stop there?

The University of Waterloo, Wilfrid Laurier, University of Guelph, and Conestoga College all announced on Thursday the requirement for students living on campus after it was suggested by public health.

“They asked us to look at their plans for a return to the most normal possible school year,” said Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, the Medical Officer of Health for the Region of Waterloo. “I’ve provided some recommendations to consider and policies to increase vaccination coverage for the post secondary communities.”

Officials say living in a congregate setting like a university residence poses a greater risk of transmission for COVID-19.

Now, faculty members at Waterloo say the university should mandate everyone on campus to get vaccinated in order to reduce the chance of spread.

“We are going to continue to work very closely with the regional officer of health to make sure we are following the appropriate guidelines,” said Nick Manning, a representative of the University of Waterloo. “We haven’t received any further guidance right now that we should be looking at a wider mandatory policy.”