Local art galleries slowly reopening as COVID-19 restrictions loosen

Art galleries are slowly reopening in Waterloo Region following the loosening of public health restrictions, and curators and organizers are happy to be back.

"This is our first reopening in 2022," Woodstock Art Gallery curator Mary Reid said. "Which we are very excited about."

Woodstock Art Gallery, like several institutions around the region, didn't reopen when allowed by the province on Jan. 31.

Reid explained roof repairs have also kept the doors shut and switching over exhibits takes times.

"This is when we normally do go dark for a few weeks and change over all of our exhibitions," said Reid. "So we felt there was really no purpose for people to come in at the end of January only to see that half of the gallery was closed off."

Art fans will be treated to three new exhibits when the gallery reopens on Feb. 19, including one featuring the concept of mindfulness.

Reid explained part of the intent is help visitors alleviate stress.

Meanwhile in Kitchener, accommodating exhibits also saw the Homer Watson Home & Gallery push its reopening by four days to Feb. 4.

"When we were allowed to reopen it was basically the end of that exhibition," explained Tabatha Watson, director and curator. "We didn’t think there was a point to hang that for a day or two. So we just took that time to prepare for the next one."

Lining up exhibits during the pandemic has been the most difficult aspect of opening and closing, Watson said.

It's a challenge the Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery has also faced.

"There's a bit of negotiation around trying to make sure we can keep exhibitions available as much as possible when we do get curtailed by various lockdowns," said Stephanie Vegh of the Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery.

Minto Schneider with Explore Waterloo Region called the situation a perfect storm, saying these venues need more time to prepare for reopening.

"Public health measures have been so restrictive that people are still concerned and feel it's not safe to go out," she said.

Meanwhile, the galleries say they hope they can remain open, and are cautiously optimistic as they welcome back patrons to explore and discover art.