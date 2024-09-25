KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Local advocacy group urges province to reverse decision to close CTS sites

    Share

    After more than 40 overdoses and multiple suspected overdose deaths in one week, a local advocacy group is urging the province to reverse its decision to close supervised consumption sites.

    Last month, the provincial government announced many CTS sites will be forced to close, including the ones in Guelph and Kitchener, due to concerns of safety.

    Waterloo Region’s Integrated Drug Strategy reported 41 suspected overdoses and three suspected overdose deaths between Sept. 17 and Sept. 23.

    Kitchener’s CTS site found high potency fentanyl and other illicit substances in drug samples taken over the last week.

    Barbara Hill, the team lead with Supportive Housing Advocacy Waterloo Region said safe consumption sites offer better supports that keep people with addictions alive rather than dispersing to use substances without supervision. She called the province’s decision to shut the sites down a mistake.

    “We have a humanitarian crisis out there. Just a crisis, we can’t seem to get ahead of the curve. It just seems illogical to close safe consumption sites that saves lives and we have proof of that in waterloo region over the past five years,” Hill said.

    Hill said their group has delivered a letter to the province in the hopes of keeping drug-related deaths from happening.

    The people who run the Kitchener CTS site told CTV they’ve reversed more than a thousand overdoses on-site since 2019, without a single death.

    A motion went to regional council on Wednesday night, calling on the province to reverse its decision.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberal government survives confidence vote

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has survived his first confidence vote of the fall sitting. Members of Parliament voted on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempt to bring down the Liberal government after question period on Wednesday, and the non-confidence motion was defeated.

    Helene is expected to strike Florida as a major hurricane. Residents are fleeing

    An enormous Hurricane Helene swamped parts of Mexico on Wednesday as it churned on a path forecasters said would take it to Florida as a major storm with a surge that could swallow entire homes, a chilling warning that sent residents scrambling for higher ground, closed schools, and led to states of emergency throughout the Southeast.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News