Loaded handgun, meth, and cash seized after driver flees R.I.D.E. program: OPP
Wellington County OPP have seized a large quantity of meth, a loaded handgun, and cash after a driver reportedly fled a R.I.D.E. check. (Twitter: @OPP_WR) (Jan. 1, 2020)
KITCHENER -- Police have seized a number of items after a driver reportedly fled a R.I.D.E. check.
OPP say a 28-year-old man from Richmond drove away from officers around 1 a.m. on Tuesday in Puslinch.
A loaded handgun, a large quantity of meth, and cash was seized by Wellington County police.
The man is facing a number of charges including flight from police, firearm possession, and drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.
On Dec 31 at 12:55 am #WellingtonOPP arrested a 28yr old male of Richmond Hill that fled a R.I.D.E. check in #Puslinch. Police seized a loaded handgun, large quantity of meth and cash. Dangerous, Flight from Police, Firearms and Drug Trafficking are amongst charges laid. ^cr pic.twitter.com/11lH66ZGeU— OPP West (@OPP_WR) January 1, 2020