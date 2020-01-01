KITCHENER -- Police have seized a number of items after a driver reportedly fled a R.I.D.E. check.

OPP say a 28-year-old man from Richmond drove away from officers around 1 a.m. on Tuesday in Puslinch.

A loaded handgun, a large quantity of meth, and cash was seized by Wellington County police.

The man is facing a number of charges including flight from police, firearm possession, and drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.