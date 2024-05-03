Large barn fire in Elmira
Three Bridges Road is closed as emergency crews respond to what police say is a “large barn fire” in Elmira.
In a tweet posted at 9:41 a.m., Waterloo regional police said the fire is on Allemang Place near Three Bridges Road.
Police are warning drivers to expect delays in the area and plan an alternate route.
There is no word yet if anyone has been hurt.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW Biscuits with possible plastic pieces, metal found in ground pork: Here are the recalls for this week
Here are the latest recalls Canadians should watch out for, according to Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
More than half of Canadians say freedom of speech is under threat, new poll suggests
A new poll suggests a majority of Canadians feel their right to freedom of speech is in danger.
Britney Spears 'home and safe' after paramedics responded to an incident at the Chateau Marmont, source tells CNN
A source close to singer Britney Spears tells CNN that the pop star is 'home and safe' after she had a 'major fight' with her boyfriend on Wednesday night at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
Police move in to clear NYU encampment, U.S. campus arrests grow to 2,200 in pro-Palestinian protests
Police moved in to clear an encampment at New York University on Friday at the request of school officials, a move that follows weeks of pro-Palestinian protests at college campuses nationwide that have resulted in nearly 2,200 arrests by police.
Feds giving Toronto more than $104M to host 2026 FIFA World Cup
The federal government will provide Toronto just over $104 million in funding to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Wally, the emotional support alligator once denied entry to a baseball game, is missing
Emotional support animal registrations in the United States reached 115,832 last year, by an industry group’s count. But in the eyes of reptile rescuer Joie Henney, there’s only one: 'Wally Gator.'
Parents of infant who died in wrong-way crash on Ontario's Hwy. 401 were in same vehicle
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has released new details about a wrong-way collision in Whitby on Monday night that claimed the lives of four people.
Drew Barrymore explains how she accidentally left a list of her romantic partners at Danny DeVito's house
Danny DeVito had the opportunity to know way more about Drew Barrymore than the rest of us.
'Bare-adise' adventure: This nude cruise is due to set sail from Miami in 2025
What do you need to pack for a cruise? When it comes to this upcoming cruise from tour and travel company Bare Necessities, the answer appears to be very little.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Fatal crash in South-West Oxford Township
Around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, first responders were called to the scene near the intersection of Pigram Road and Salford Road in South-West Oxford Township.
-
Clean up outside derelict building doesn’t quell concerns about trespassing and fire risk
Despite a recent clean-up around the former St. Pierre Renovation Centre, concern persists about trespassing and the risk of fire at the former industrial building.
-
Three people in hospital following crash east of London, Ont.
A two-vehicle crash involving a transport truck and a passenger vehicle closed Dundas Street, just west of Thamesford, late Thursday afternoon.
Windsor
-
Highway 401 construction zone blitz leads to 76 charges
A joint traffic initiative in a construction zone on Highway 401 resulted in dozens of charges.
-
Windsor police seize drugs and cash after suspect violates court order
A Windsor man is facing charges after police seized drugs and cash worth over $18,000. In April, members of the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) started an investigation into a person they believed was trafficking drugs.
-
Retired CTV Windsor anchor Jim Crichton honoured at Thursday night gala
Jim Crichton is no stranger to the spotlight – having spent two decades at the anchor desk of CTV Windsor’s newscast. He’s also no stranger to the annual gala held by the Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex, often serving as emcee for the evening.
Barrie
-
Local hospital celebrates the birth of a new milestone
Over the years, Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) has been working to expand its birthing program to meet the needs of its community.
-
Road work begins on busy street in Barrie
Barrie's Tiffin Street will be closed to allow for paving.
-
Barrie nurse wins prestigious award
A Barrie nurse was voted as one of three to be honoured by the nursing association this year.
Northern Ontario
-
New Hamburg, Ont. family can't get truck's faulty transmission fixed due to aftermarket attachment
A New Hamburg family is feeling deflated after buying a new Toyota hybrid truck.
-
Northern Ont. police forced into the river to save intoxicated swimmer
An intoxicated man wearing only his underwear and a lifejacket had to be pulled from the Thessalon River early Wednesday evening.
-
Fears in northern Ont. as cuts to homeless funding would affect front-line workers
Social services agencies across the north are sounding the alarm after funding cuts on homelessness programs were recently published.
Ottawa
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 3-5
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa during the first weekend of May.
-
Forcing public servants back to downtown Ottawa harms satellite communities: North Grenville mayor
The mayor of North Grenville, just south of Ottawa, says hybrid work has been a boon to her community, and a recent move by the federal government to force public servants back to downtown Ottawa office buildings is misguided.
-
Two people shot by pellet gun in Perth, Ont., 33-year-old man facing charges
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges after two people were shot by a pellet gun downtown Perth, Ont. on April 24.
Toronto
-
Feds giving Toronto more than $104M to host 2026 FIFA World Cup
The federal government will provide Toronto just over $104 million in funding to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
-
Toronto drivers to be impacted by slew of road closures this weekend
Drivers in Toronto may have to navigate multiple road closures this weekend as a result of construction, special events and filming.
-
Suspect arrested in string of shootings outside Toronto-area movie theatres: police
Police say they have arrested a man wanted in connection with a string of shootings outside movie theatres across the GTA.
Montreal
-
Judge worries amendment to Quebec language law will cause 'undue delays' for English trials
A Quebec judge overseeing the trial of a person accused of killing a cyclist with their car has raised concerns that an amendment to the province's language charter could cause 'undue delays' for trials held in English.
-
Montreal baker reinvents her craft after Celiac disease diagnosis
Eight years ago, Lauren McGowan found out she had Celiac disease. As a baker, the Montrealer says the diagnosis didn't just change her life personally -- but also professionally.
-
Terrebonne man pocketed $150,000 from helping people get fake COVID-19 vaccine passports
A former worker at a COVID-19 vaccination centre pleaded guilty after he made $150,000 from helping hundreds of Quebecers obtain fake vaccination passports during the height of the pandemic.
Atlantic
-
Airport, airline officials react to WestJet CEO's comments about one major N.B. airport
Airport officials disagree with idea of one centralized airport in New Brunswick.
-
Gas prices drop across the Maritimes
Maritime motorists are paying less at the pumps after gas prices dropped Friday morning.
-
Man arrested for impaired driving, failing to remain on scene of collision: Saint John police
A 24-year-old man has been arrested following a collision in Saint John, N.B., Wednesday night.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg judge to rule if trial of accused serial killer to start with jury
A Winnipeg judge is expected to decide today whether the trial of a man accused of killing four women will still be heard by a jury.
-
'System failures': Starbucks to close its doors amid recent violence in Osborne Village
The long-standing Starbucks in Osborne Village is set to close its doors next week – it comes one day after a man was attacked next door.
-
Manitoba looking to crack down on sex trafficking in hotels
Manitobans are being invited to weigh in on a hospitality regulation designed to prevent sexual exploitation in the industry.
Calgary
-
84-year-old Vancouver Island woman asks Air Canada for ice pack, AHS hands her a bill for $450
An 84-year-old Air Canada passenger was shocked when she got a $450 bill from Alberta Health Services (AHS) after asking an attendant at the check-in desk for an icepack.
-
Spring cleaning: Calgarians rolling up sleeves for annual litter pickup
Thousands of Calgarians are set to lend a hand in the city’s annual effort on Friday.
-
Bridal shop serving Calgary 54 years ends tradition, unveils new plan
As wedding dress styles change through the decades, one Calgary shop has remained a constant option for local brides for more than half a century.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny end to a wet week
Light wind, some sun and a warming trend for the Edmonton area today and Saturday.
-
Alberta government to amend bill granting it sweeping powers over municipalities
The Alberta government, in the face of mounting criticism, says it will make changes to a bill that gives Premier Danielle Smith and her cabinet unfettered power to overturn local bylaws and fire mayors and councillors.
-
'I'm coming here every day': Edmonton shoppers lukewarm on Loblaw boycott
A campaign that started online has many Canadian shoppers promising to boycott Loblaw companies in May, but a local expert says the boycott is unlikely to take off.
Vancouver
-
Watch party at Rogers Arena sold out for Canucks Game 6
The Vancouver Canucks will get another chance on Friday to punch their ticket to the second round of the playoffs.
-
Claims of Surrey RCMP harassment fell into 'jurisdictional void': B.C. court papers
Lawyers for the Surrey Police Union say officers were subjected to harassment and disrespect by members of the Surrey RCMP, only to be left in a “jurisdictional void” when both federal and British Columbia bodies declined to investigate their allegations.
-
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake recorded west of Vancouver Island
A 4.8-magnitude earthquake was reported west of Vancouver Island Thursday evening.