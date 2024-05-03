KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Large barn fire in Elmira

    A Waterloo Fire Rescue truck is pictured in this file photo. (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Fire Rescue truck is pictured in this file photo. (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    Three Bridges Road is closed as emergency crews respond to what police say is a “large barn fire” in Elmira.

    In a tweet posted at 9:41 a.m., Waterloo regional police said the fire is on Allemang Place near Three Bridges Road.

    Police are warning drivers to expect delays in the area and plan an alternate route.

    There is no word yet if anyone has been hurt.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News