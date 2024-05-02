Magic mushroom shops in Kitchener and Cambridge raided – again

Waterloo regional police have once again raided magic mushroom stores in Kitchener and Cambridge.

They say members of their Direct Action Response Team (DART) conducted search warrants Thursday at businesses on King Street East in Cambridge and Victoria and Park Street in Kitchener.

FunGuyz dispensaries operate out of both of those locations.

Police did not name the stores but said the team seized a large quantity of psilocybin, in various forms, and cash.

Two Cambridge women, one 19-years-old and the other 32-years-old, were arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and failing to comply with an undertaking.

One of the women is being held for bail.

"We've conducted seven search warrants at these locations in Kitchener and Cambridge combined," WRPS Chief Mark Crowell told CTV News on Wednesday. "[We're] doing our job and disrupting an illegal operation. Our concerns have to do with the fact that this is still illegal under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act of Canada. We're concerned about unintended consequences with the possession and use of psilocybin magic mushrooms, impaired driving by drug, and also the organized crime connections to this ongoing operation within our region and also beyond."