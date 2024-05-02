Magic mushroom shops in Kitchener and Cambridge raided – again
Waterloo regional police have once again raided magic mushroom stores in Kitchener and Cambridge.
They say members of their Direct Action Response Team (DART) conducted search warrants Thursday at businesses on King Street East in Cambridge and Victoria and Park Street in Kitchener.
FunGuyz dispensaries operate out of both of those locations.
Police did not name the stores but said the team seized a large quantity of psilocybin, in various forms, and cash.
Two Cambridge women, one 19-years-old and the other 32-years-old, were arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and failing to comply with an undertaking.
One of the women is being held for bail.
"We've conducted seven search warrants at these locations in Kitchener and Cambridge combined," WRPS Chief Mark Crowell told CTV News on Wednesday. "[We're] doing our job and disrupting an illegal operation. Our concerns have to do with the fact that this is still illegal under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act of Canada. We're concerned about unintended consequences with the possession and use of psilocybin magic mushrooms, impaired driving by drug, and also the organized crime connections to this ongoing operation within our region and also beyond."
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Parents of infant who died in wrong-way crash on Ontario's Hwy. 401 were in same vehicle
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has released new details about a wrong-way collision in Whitby on Monday night that claimed the lives of four people.
Three Quebec men from same family father hundreds of children
Three men in Quebec from the same family have fathered more than 600 children.
B.C. mayor stripped of budget, barred from committees over Indigenous residential schools book
A British Columbia mayor has been censured by city council – stripping him of his travel and lobbying budgets and removing him from city committees – for allegedly distributing a book that questions the history of Indigenous residential schools in Canada.
Jurors in Trump hush money trial hear recording of pivotal call on plan to buy affair story
Jurors in the hush money trial of Donald Trump heard a recording Thursday of him discussing with his then-lawyer and personal fixer a plan to purchase the silence of a Playboy model who has said she had an affair with the former president.
Captain sentenced to 4 years for criminal negligence in fiery deaths of 34 aboard scuba boat
A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a scuba dive boat captain to four years in custody and three years supervised release for criminal negligence after 34 people died in a fire aboard the vessel.
New scam targets Canada Carbon Rebate recipients
Fake text message and email campaigns trying to get money and information out of unsuspecting Canadian taxpayers have started circulating, just months after the federal government rebranded the carbon tax rebate the Canada Carbon Rebate.
Southern Alberta store broken into by burly black bear
Staff at a small southern Alberta office supply store were shocked to find someone had broken into the business last week, but they were even more confused when they discovered the culprit was a bear.
OPP's mandatory alcohol screening during traffic stops 'not acceptable': CCLA
A spike in impaired driving-related collisions has caused Ontario’s provincial police to begin enforcing mandatory alcohol screening (MAS) at all traffic stops in the Greater Toronto Area -- a move one civil rights group says is ‘not acceptable.’
President Joe Biden calls Japan and India 'xenophobic' nations that do not welcome immigrants
President Joe Biden has called Japan and India “xenophobic” countries that do not welcome immigrants, lumping the two with adversaries China and Russia as he tried to explain their economic circumstances and contrasted the four with the U.S. on immigration.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.