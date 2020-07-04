KITCHENER -- A Kitchener resident is making sure that little libraries in the area have a more diverse selection and include authors who are Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour.

Dinah Murdoch has been filling these spots in Waterloo Region with books that amplify voices of visible minorities.

“We just have a lot to learn about what we can do better,” she said.

Murdoch, a Waterloo Region District School Board teacher, was inspired by an initiative launched by Sarah Kayma in the U.S.

She is calling for monetary and book donations via an online registry on Indigo.

“People can order the books online and they’re shipped directly to me,” explains Murdoch.

So far, she has managed to raised $15,000 and collect 110 books.

Murdoch says she hopes people of all ages will be able to find themselves within the pages, or learn about experiences of people that look differently than them.

“Stories where you can see yourself and your own life reflected,” she said. “Have a window into somebody else and you gain a deeper understanding and empathy for what others have gone through.”

Eight-year-old Laurel Kelot says she’s inspired by the story about three African-American women who made space travel a success.

“Teaches you that the world you live in isn’t the same as other people’s,” she said.

The Kelot family has a little library of their own and has also donated to the project.

“It’s a really neat first step, easy thing to do to be conscious about educating yourself,” said Melanie Kelot. “We’ve purchased some of our favourite books and then a couple I’m hoping to read so in hopes they will circle back into our little library.”

Murdoch reminds little library users that the books are not meant to stay on their shelves forever and should be returned.

More information on the project can be found on KW Little Free Libraries’ Instagram and Facebook pages.