A Listowel landmark has been leveled and a community is feeling the devastation after a fire broke out Sunday evening.

The call came in around 10:30 p.m. to J.H. Keeso and Sons Sawmill on Highway 23.

Over 50 firefighters were called to fight the blaze, which was made more difficult by lumber and sawdust stored within. It took crews almost 12 hours to fully extinguish the fire.

Twelve tankers were used to run water to the fire, using a total of 1.3 million litres of water.

Total damages have been estimated as high as $4.5 million, but no injuries were reported.

The town’s mayor Julie Behrns says news of the fire has been heartbreaking.

“For not only the family business and their employees but for the entire family that have a century worth of work in that business and to have it totally gone in a short period of time is just devastating,” said Behrns.

The investigation is still ongoing and there is no word yet on a cause.

The Keeso family is thanking the community for their overwhelming support as they begin moving forward.