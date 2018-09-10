

CTV Kitchener





A massive fire at a Listowel sawmill began on Sunday evening.

The call came in around 10:30 p.m. to Keeso Sawmill on Highway 23.

Crews expected to be on-scene through to the morning.

Over 50 firefighters were called to fight the blaze, which was made more difficult by lumber and sawdust stored within.

Twelve tankers were used to run water there, using a total of 1.3 million litres of water.

“It’s devastating for everyone, it’s a business that’s been here for many years, they’re well known in the community, well respected, and everybody’s feeling the loss this morning,” said assistant Fire Chief Jason Benn.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office was called to investigate, but Benn said there was no evidence to suggest that the fire was suspicious.

Total damages have been estimated as high as $4.5 million. No injuries were reported.

Highway 23 was closed for some time, but since reopened.