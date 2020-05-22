LISTOWEL -- A fire at a farm just outside Listowel on Friday afternoon caused an estimated $140,000 in damage.

North Perth firefighters were called to Carson’s farm along Line 86, just after 5:00 p.m.

Fire officials tell CTV News there were no injuries.

A tractor and a farm implement were among the items damaged by the fire.

A member of the Carson family told CTV News on scene that a structure used to store hay, straw, and sawdust for bedding was damaged as well.

He says the fire started as they were chopping some feed, and that it generated plenty of smoke on the property.

Around 25 firefighters were on the scene fighting the flames.

There was no official word on the cause late Friday evening.

Carson’s is the farm where the International Plowing Match was held back in 2005.