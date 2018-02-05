Recipes courtesy Foodland Ontario

Slow-Cooker Lasagna

Once the meat and vegetable sauce is made, it’s just a matter of layering it with uncooked noodles and cheese. Who knew lasagna could be this easy?

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: 8 minutes

Slow-Cooker: 4 hours

Standing Time: 20 minutes

Serves 6

1 lb (500 g) ground Ontario Turkey

1 cup (250 mL) sliced Ontario White Button Mushrooms

1 Ontario Onion, chopped

1 Ontario Carrot, grated

1 clove Ontario Garlic, minced

1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt

Pinch each pepper and crushed red pepper flakes

4 cups (1 L) prepared tomato basil pasta sauce

12 oven-ready lasagna noodles

1 cup (250 mL) freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1 container (475 g) Ontario Ricotta Cheese

1-1/2 cups (375 mL) shredded Ontario Mozzarella Cheese

2 tbsp (25 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Parsley

In large skillet, over medium-high heat, combine turkey, mushrooms, onion, carrot, garlic, salt, pepper and red pepper flakes. Cook, breaking up turkey with wooden spoon until turkey is cooked through, about 8 minutes. Place in large bowl, stir in pasta sauce.

Spread 1/2 cup (125 mL) of the sauce over bottom of oval 6-quart (6 L) slow-cooker. Cover with 3 noodles, breaking as needed to fit in single layer. Spread one-quarter of the sauce over noodles. Sprinkle with 1/3 cup (75 mL) of the Parmesan cheese. Cover with 3 noodles. Spread ricotta cheese evenly over noodles. Cover with 3 noodles. Spread one-quarter of the sauce; sprinkle with 1/3 cup (75 mL) of the Parmesan cheese. Cover with remaining noodles, one-quarter of the sauce and remaining Parmesan cheese. Cover with remaining sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Cover and cook on Low for 3 to 4 hours, test with knife that noodles are tender. Unplug and let stand, covered for 20 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 47 grams

FAT: 30 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 58 grams

CALORIES: 698

FIBRE: 5 grams

SODIUM: 1488 mg

Chocolate Beet Cake

Who would have thought you could add the goodness of ruby red beets to chocolate cake? The beet’s natural sweetness and moisture adds a delicious and unique flavor that perfectly pairs with chocolate, making this delectable cake tender and moist.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Roasting Time: 60 minutes

Baking Time: 50 minutes

Serves 8

3 Ontario Beets (about 1 lb/500 g)

2 cups (500 mL) all-purpose flour

1/2 cup (125 mL) unsweetened Dutch-process cocoa powder

1-1/2 tsp (7 mL) baking soda

1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt

3 Ontario Eggs

1/4 cup (50 mL) vegetable oil

1-1/2 cups (375 mL) packed brown sugar

1 tsp (5 mL) vanilla

3/4 cup (175 mL) hot water

Icing:

1 cup (250 mL) 35% Ontario Whipping Cream

1 tbsp (15 mL) granulated sugar

1 tbsp (15 mL) unsweetened Dutch-process cocoa powder

Trim both ends of beets. Wrap beets with foil and place on baking sheet. Bake in 400°F (200°C) oven for 45 to 60 minutes or until tender when pierced with sharp knife. Unwrap and let beets cool slightly; slip off skins. Roughly chop and place in food processor and process until smooth. Measure out 1-1/2 cups (375 mL) beet purée.

Reduce oven to 350°F (180°C). Spray 9-inch (23 cm) round baking pan with cooking spray and line with circle of parchment paper.

In medium bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa, baking soda and salt; set aside.

In large bowl, whisk together eggs, oil, brown sugar, vanilla and beet purée. Add flour mixture to beet mixture alternately with hot water, beginning and ending with flour mixture, stirring until smooth.

Pour batter into prepared pan and bake 45 to 50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in centre comes out clean. Let cool in pan on wire rack for 15 minutes. Turn cake out and let cool completely.

Icing: In large chilled bowl, using electric mixer on high, whip cream, sugar and cocoa, until firm peaks form. Pipe rosettes or frost top of cake and dust with cocoa; if desired.

Tips: Omit cocoa from whipping cream and add 1 tsp (5 mL) vanilla for vanilla whipped cream.

If you have any extra beet purée freeze for another use.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 8 grams

FAT: 20 grams

CARBOYHDRATE: 73 grams

CALORIES: 494

FIBRE: 2 grams

SODIUM: 454 mg