KITCHENER -- The spread of COVID-19 is impacting Linamar's first quarter.

CEO Linda Hasenfratz says that five of the company's plants in China had to be shut down.

She says that, at this point, the Guelph-based company is concerned about global supply chains shutting down.

They're keeping a close on the situation and say they're ready to react.

"I hope we just keep sort of an even keel and a practical mindset about what we're doing and why," Hasenfratz said in an interview on Wednesday.

"I'm worried about overreaction to this situation and countries shutting down when maybe they don't need to."

She says employee safety is important, and believes it's safe for them to go to work.

Right now, though, they're tracking the situation as it continues to develop.