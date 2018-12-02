

CTV Kitchener





The 10th annual Hanukkah in the Square Festival began on Sunday night.

The first candle of eight was lit to commemorate the Jewish holiday.

Hanukkah has been observed for thousands of years, celebrating a military victory of Jews over an occupying Greek force.

There is also the story of a jug of oil that contained enough oil for a day, but burned for eight days instead.

“Most importantly we share the light and the warmth of the spirit of the holiday by running a toy donation drive for hospitalized children,” explained Rabbi Moshe Goldman, director of the Rohr Chabad Centre for Jewish Life.

The lighting of the first candle of the large menorah in Waterloo Town Square marked the beginning of eight days of Hanukkah.

Hundreds of people came out to enjoy music, Hanukkah treats and of course the lighting of the first candle.