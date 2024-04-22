Life-threatening injuries after three-vehicle crash in Brant County: OPP

One person has life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 24 North in Brant County on Monday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Brant County Fire, EMS and the Ministry of Transportation attended the scene after police heard about the crash just after 7 a.m.

One of the drivers was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported, according to OPP.

Highway 24, between Glen Morris Road East and Locke Road is closed as part of the investigation.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dash cam footage, to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.