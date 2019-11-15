

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Waterloo Regional Police are on scene of a serious crash near St. Clements.

Three people were taken to hospital after the crash, which happened in the area of William Hastings Line and Manser Road at around 5 p.m. Friday.

Police say that one of those people suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Two vehicles were involved in the T-bone crash.

Ornge air ambulance was initially called but was later called off due to bad weather.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours while police investigate.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash or whether any charges are expected.

This is a developing story. More to come...