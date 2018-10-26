

CTV Kitchener





Four males have been taken into custody after allegedly entering a licensed cannabis grow-op at gunpoint and stealing the product.

On Oct. 25 at approximately 9:48 p.m., several police detachments including a canine unit investigated an incident on Highway 3 in Norfolk County.

Several suspects with handguns gained entry into the residence, police said.

The occupants were assaulted and restrained, suffering minor injuries.

An unknown quantity of cannabis was taken and placed into a vehicle in the driveway when police were contacted.

The vehicle fled the area at high speeds when officers arrived, and the suspects fled on foot.

Highway 3 was closed for approximately eight hours between Schafer Side Road and Highway 59 as police searched for the missing suspects.

The canine unit assisted in locating four males, who were taken into custody without incident.

This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.