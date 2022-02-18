Leaked data shows Waterloo region donors gave $77K to truck convoy

Leaked data from the crowdfunding platform GiveSendGo shows Waterloo region residents donated more than $77,000 to the trucker convoy fundraising efforts.

The information obtained earlier this week by CTV News shows there were 710 donors from Waterloo region’s tri-cities and townships, based on postal code data.

Kitchener had the most donors at 277, with a total of $27,641.

The largest donor from Waterloo region was from Kitchener at $1950; 168 Cambridge residents donated a total of $19,399 to the cause; 145 donors from Waterloo gave $15,294; and 120 donors from the townships donated $14,847.

According to the leaked data, an additional 150 residents from Guelph donated $14,123.

Donors originally gave $10M through GoFundMe, but the website ended the campaign and an announced the money would be refunded.

Soon after, convoy organizers set up new campaigns on Christian fundraising site GiveSendGo. Earlier this month "Freedom Convoy 2022" had raised more than $10 million CDN and "Adopt-a-Trucker" had amassed more than $686,000.

Last week the Ontario government successfully petitioned the court to freeze the funds.