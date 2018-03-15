Featured
Layoffs at Manulife Financial including 35 jobs cut in KW
The Manulife Financial offices are seen on Water Street in Kitchener, Ont. on Friday, June 17, 2011.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, March 15, 2018 8:12AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 15, 2018 8:14AM EDT
Manulife Financial says it has eliminated some jobs and positions impacting 80 positions across Canada.
The company has confirmed that a total of 35 jobs have been lost in Kitchener-Waterloo.
Manulife says the reason for the layoffs is due to their work becoming more digital and customer-centric.