Laurier mourns sudden death of a student
A sign marks the entrance to Wilfrid Laurier University's campus in Waterloo on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Flags have been lowered to half-mast as Wilfrid Laurier University mourns the death of one of its students.
The university announced Friday that a student at its Waterloo campus had passed suddenly.
The school won't be releasing the person's name in respect of the family's privacy, the university says in its statement.
"Losing a student has a significant impact on the entire Laurier community," the statement reads in part.
"Support is being coordinated for students and others directly impacted by this death."
The university has not said how the student died.
It says that support is being arranged for those directly impacted by the death. The school also lists the following resources for assistance:
- The Student Wellness Centres: 519.884.0710 x3146 or wellness@wlu.ca
- Urgent After-Hours Care
- Victim Services (after-hours number): 519.570.5143
- Here 24/7: 1.844.437.3247
- Delton Glebe Counselling Centre: 519.884.3305 or glebecentre@wlu.ca
- Laurier Human Resources: 519.884.0710 x2007
- Laurier's Special Constable Service: 519.885.3333