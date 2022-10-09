Laurier looks for talented Indigenous artists to create a cultural mural

The Wilfrid Laurier University Library is seeking an Indigenous artist or artist group to use a designated area on its southwest outside brick walls as an open-air canvas.

The artist(s) will create a mural to honour Indigenous art, culture, stories and the relationships that have been integral to Indigenous worldviews.

The artist(s) must be confirmed members from the Dish with One Spoon Treaty Territory, inclusive members of either the Three Fires Confederacy or the Haudenosaunee Confederacy.

“The goal is to celebrate Indigenous art and culture, the different forms of knowledge and storytelling in Waterloo Region, to encourage and support cross-cultural awareness and to amplify Laurier’s strong commitment to reconciliation and decolonization,” said Darren Thomas, Laurier associate vice-president of Indigenous Initiatives and associate professor in the Indigenous Studies Program in a media release.

The public-facing mural – with dimensions of 22 feet wide by 40 feet high and 9 feet deep – aims to make a powerful statement of Laurier’s commitment to create cultural and educational interactions in the Waterloo region.

“The cultural and reputational impact and significance of this project will extend upon its completion and will trigger new avenues for learning, teaching, and discovery, empowering everyone with knowledge of Indigenous presence and history in the Waterloo Region,” said Gohar Ashoughian, Wilfrid Laurier University librarian and archivist in the release. “The Library Indigenous Mural Project is a bold and impactful example of Indigenous placemaking.”

The project is planned to be completed and unveiled by Jun. 21, 2023.

Indigenous artists with experience creating outdoor murals are encouraged to apply.

The submission date is Friday, October 28, 2022, by 6 p.m. EST. After a shortlist procedure, a decision by jury is scheduled for December.

Learn more about the Call to Artists, including submission details and eligibility requirements.