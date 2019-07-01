

CTV Kitchener





As of Canada Day 2019, no smoking will be allowed on the campus of Wilfrid Laurier University.

The new policy bans people from smoking tobacco, cannabis, and vaping on all university-owned properties. This includes outdoor spaces as well.

School officials say the move promotes a healthy work place.

Special constables will be enforcing the new police to make sure smokers leave the property before lighting up.

There will be no fines of those breaking the rules during the first few months of implementation. The university says this decision is to help focus on education.

The University of Guelph also implemented a smoke-free policy starting May 31.