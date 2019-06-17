

CTV Kitchener





A growing number of post-secondary schools are opting to go smoke-free on campus.

Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo says its new policy will go into effect on July 1.

It prohibits the smoking of tobacco and cannabis, as well as vaping, on school property.

That includes all campus buildings, outdoor areas, athletic fields, residences and housing.

Laurier say they made the move in order to “support the health, wellness and safety of the university community and its visitors.”

However exemptions will be made for Indigenous spiritual and cultural events.

Laurier isn’t the only school taking a no smoking stance.

The University of Guelph also implemented a smoke-free policy starting May 31.