Large crowds expected in Port Dover for Friday the 13th
Norfolk County is preparing for large crowds in Port Dover for Friday the 13th.
Between 35,000 and 45,000 motorcycle enthusiasts attended the unsanctioned event in 2021, much lower than the 100,000 visitors before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county has created a map with road rules for the gathering, including closures, one-way traffic and parking restrictions.
The following roads will be closed Friday from 3 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:
- Nelson St. East (from St. Patrick to Hwy. 24)
- Greenock St. West (from St. George to Richardson Drive)
- Richardson Drive (from Nelson St. West to Greenock St.)
These roads will be closed from Thursday at 4 p.m. to Saturday at 4 a.m.:
- Main St. (from Clifford St. to Walker St.)
- Market St. East (from Main St. to St. Andrew St.)
- Market St. West (from St. George St. to Main St.)
- Park St.
The only exceptions will be made for emergency and service vehicles.
The county also said there would be no dash passes issued, or required, for residents this year. There would also be no shuttle service offered.
Provincial police will also be out on the roads and in Port Dover on Friday.
In 2021 there were two collisions on Highway 6 involving motorcycles believed to be heading to the rally. One of those was a motorcycle driver who was killed in Hagersville. Police also responded to crashes in Paris, Norfolk County and Elgin County.
They told CTV News in 2021 that the majority of those collisions were not the fault of the motorcycle operators.
OPP have also released a video with important safety reminders for motorcyclists.
