Large compressed air tanks stolen from Brant County business
OPP say a suspect driving a dark coloured, dual rear-wheel pickup truck was seen at the front of the business at 5:30 a.m. on Friday. (Source: OPP)
BRANT COUNTY -
Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after multiple large compressed air tanks were stolen from a business on Friday.
Police say the tanks were stolen from a business on Brant County Road 18.
According to OPP, a suspect driving a dark coloured, dual rear-wheel pickup truck was seen at the front of the business at 5:30 a.m.
Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Brant County OPP.
