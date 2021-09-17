Lang Plaza opens at University of Guelph

Guelph -

A new community space for students at the University of Guelph's Lang Business School is officially open.

The students’ association for the school hosted a welcome event at the newly constructed area outside the school Friday that featured food, drinks, merchandise sales and even a merch fashion show.

“I think a big part of it is just saying we’re here, we’re back,” said Alex Charette, a member of the students’ association. “The community is here for all our students, especially first and second year students who haven’t been on campus yet. Now we’re able to invite them into this really awesome space and show them there’s an actual community for you beyond a screen.”

The plaza, which used to be a car turnaround, has been under development since the school was renamed in 2019. It features a fountain, sitting areas, a firepit, and sustainable gardens.