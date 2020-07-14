KITCHENER -- Organizers of the Land Back Camp in Victoria Park have started a petition, listing four demands to the cities of Kitchener and Waterloo.

The camp has been set up since National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21. Organizers say the camp started to take back land that historically belonged to the Indigenous community. This week, the group launched a petition to set up negotiations with city officials. One of the camp’s requests is land in Victoria Park.

"What I've generally herd over the years is, we need an urban space that's accessible for most Indigenous folks," camp organizer Amy Smoke said. "Historically, this being a site for a huge hub of activity of all nations, that would be completely relevant to that."

The petition lists four demands including: