KITCHENER -- Kitchener wants to add its trails and parks to Google Street View, and it’s enlisting the help of a University of Guelph student to make it happen.

You may have seen a bright orange tricycle maneuvering around the city.

The trike, and its driver, are part of a new initiative to map out 125 km of trails and parks, giving people the option to explore them virtually before they head out in real life.

“There’s people always looking for imagery, and street view is obviously a very popular option for people to peruse around, and maybe see where they enter a trail,” says Courtney Zinn, the innovation Lab Director for the City of Kitchener. “Right now they can’t sort of navigate down the trail, so we’re hoping to make that available.”

The man making that happen is Zhelong Chen.

The University of Guelph student has been pedaling around the city almost daily, covering between 10 and 20 km at a time.

“I have a 360 camera that is attached to our helmet, and wherever I go I just take a 360 image of the trail system,” he says.

Facial and license plates are later blurred.

“It’s to really allow people to get out and explore city parks and trails,” says Zinn. “To be able to visit them virtually and maybe discover a new place.”

She says the city is starting with multi-use trails that are maintained over the winter months, before moving onto other trails later this summer.

Signs have been installed along the routes to let people know filming is taking place.

Chen says the best part of pedaling around is the positive reactions he’s received.

“Most of them are really interested in the bike. It’s an orange-painted bike and it’s got an electric motor, so a lot of people are coming up to me. They just say to me: ‘Wow, this is a cool bike.’ And having a 30-second quick talk.”

The trail mapping initiative is set to wrap up at the end of August.

The routes will be available on Google Street View or on the city’s website.