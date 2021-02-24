KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say a woman was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash involving a snow management vehicle in Woolwich Township late Tuesday.

Officers were called to the crash on Henry St. in St. Jacobs just after 11 p.m.

According to police, a man was driving the snow management vehicle west on Henry St. when a woman driving an SUV pulled out in front of him from a private drive.

The 37-year-old woman driving the SUV was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The man driving the snow vehicle was uninjured.

Henry St. from King St. N to Three Bridges Rd. was closed for several hours and has since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed crashed as to call police or crime stoppers.