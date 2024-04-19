KW Glee, music school suspend employee over sexual assault charge
Two Kitchener-Waterloo music organizations have placed an employee on a leave of absence after he was charged in a historical sexual assault investigation.
Waterloo regional police arrested 52-year-old Steven Lehmann of Woolwich Township on April 10 and charged him with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.
Police said they received a report in March about an alleged sexual assault that took place between 2008 and 2009.
In a statement to CTV News, Renaissance School of the Arts in Waterloo said as soon as they learned of the allegations, they placed Lehamnn on an immediate leave of absence pending the outcome of the matter now before the courts.
“We were not aware of the alleged incident until now, and the allegations do not relate whatsoever to anyone at Renaissance School of the Arts. We care deeply about the well-being of our Renaissance community and will work to help support them as they process this news,” the school said.
According to a biography on the website for the band Amplified Midlife Crisis, Lehmann founded Renaissance Music Academy in 1993, which then grew into Renaissance School of the Arts.
It also says in spring of 2010, Lehmann started KW Glee, where he served as a producer, arranger, and music director.
KW Glee also said they placed Lehmann on an immediate leave of absence.
In a statement, they said the allegations took place before KW Glee existed.
“We have been advised that the organization is not implicated in the allegations,” KW Glee said.
Lehmann is expected to appear in court April 30.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
