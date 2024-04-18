Man arrested after sexual assault investigation in Waterloo

KITCHENER
    Waterloo regional police have arrested a man from Woolwich Township after a historical sexual assault investigation.

    Police said they received a report in March about an alleged sexual assault that took place between 2008 and 2009.

    Officers arrested 52 year-old Steven Lehmann on April 10 and charged him with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

    The investigation is ongoing and police urge any additional victims or anyone with more information to contact them.

