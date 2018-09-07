

CTV Kitchener





Employees at Kraus Flooring in Waterloo aren’t sure what lies in their future.

They found out this week that an unknown number of workers have been laid off. They weren’t told by management, but by a notice posted inside the Northfield Drive business.

“Our bosses have no idea what’s going on,” said John McCormick as he packed his personal belongings into his car Friday.

The union representing Kraus employees told CTV Thursday they had confirmed it was an “indefinite” layoff.

Shawn Davies, the President and CEO of Kraus Flooring, issued a different response Friday.

“A temporary layoff notice has been issued to employees at our plant in Waterloo,” he said in an email to CTV. “This notice was issued due to market conditions, takes effect as of September 7, 2018, and has been communicated to the relevant employees. Our sales offices, distribution and other facilities are open and continue to operate as usual. We have nothing further to announce, but would notify our employees and make an announcement to the public if it was warranted.”

About 190 people work at Kraus Flooring and its sister company Strudex Fibres.

McCormick says the layoff notice is difficult to accept. “I’m 50, which is bad enough, but my friend is 62. He’s close to retirement and has been here for 27 years. It’s pretty hard for him to go and look for a job.”

“I’m 56,” says Roxana Figueroa, who has been working at Kraus for 30 years. “Where am I going to go? Who is going to hire me?”

Figueroa says she can’t help but think of Michael Kraus who founded the carpet and flooring business in 1959. It was later purchased by Hilco, a global financial holding company.

“I feel sorry, especially for Mr. Kraus. He’s probably not resting in peace. What he created is gone. It’s sad for us. We’re a family here.”