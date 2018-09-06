

CTV Kitchener





Employees at Kraus Flooring in Waterloo have been told this is their last week of work.

One employee, who did not want to be identified, says they were told Wednesday that “Friday is your last day and we don’t know when you are coming back.”

The union representing Kraus’ employees, United Food and Commercial Workers, has confirmed the layoff is indefinite.

A spokesperson says they don’t yet know if the nearly 60-year-old flooring company is closing or the layoff is the result of bankruptcy.

Kraus was hard hit by the U.S. housing crisis in 2012. After it was purchased by Hilco, a global financial holding company, employees agreed to a $1 an hour wage cut.

Neither Hilco nor Kraus responded to CTV’s request for comment by 6 p.m. Thursday.

The layoff will impact 190 workers at both Kraus and its sister company Strudex Fibres.