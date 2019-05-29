

CTV Kitchener





Woodstock police are looking to identify a suspect in connection to a knifepoint robbery last week.

Police say a man went into a gas station at the intersection of Norwich Avenue and Parkinson Road.

It happened around 5 a.m. on May 23.

A suspect was captured on surveillance camera with a knife.

It’s not known whether he was given any money.

Police responded with the help of the canine unit but weren’t able to find him.

Police say the suspect is described as standing about six feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a mask, gloves and a baggy sweater with the letters “CH” in white on the front.

He was also wearing dark pants and black shoes with red soles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.